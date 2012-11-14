* India Oct WPI up 7.45 pct y/y
* India Oct fuel price up 11.71 pct y/y
* RBI unlikely to bow to pressure on rates: analysts
* PM Singh facing elections in coming months
(Adds more quotes, details, background)
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 India's headline inflation
unexpectedly eased to its slowest pace in eight months in
October, a welcome relief from a string of bad data but still
high enough to be a headache for policymakers struggling to
balance the need for growth with taming prices.
Wholesale prices - India's main inflation gauge
- rose an annual 7.45 percent, the slowest pace since February,
government data released on Wednesday showed.
The figure was slower than the 7.81 percent recorded in
September, as food and fuel prices rose less quickly, and less
than the 7.96 percent predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.
With India's economy on track to grow at its worst pace in a
decade, and a general election due in just over a year, the
government has been pressing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to
cut interest rates to revive growth. But the central bank has
rebuffed those calls, saying prices are still rising too fast to
risk loosening policy.
The latest inflation reading is still seen as too high for
the RBI to bow to pressure from the government and businesses by
cutting rates at its next policy review in December. However, it
could do so early next year.
"Despite the downtick, elevated inflation will prevent the
RBI from easing aggressively," said Jyoti Narasimhan, senior
principal economist, IHS Global Insight.
"With inflation unlikely to recede substantially, we no
longer expect the RBI to soften its stance and cut policy rates
on 18 December to support flagging economic growth."
India's financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a
festival.
DISMAL DATA
Data on Monday showed the monthly trade deficit climbed to
its highest-ever level, while industrial production surprisingly
contracted, dashing hopes that the economy was regaining
traction.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government is trying hard to
get the economy back to the near double-digit growth that helped
project India as a rising global power and helped Singh's
Congress party win two back-to-back elections since 2004.
But with state polls looming and a general election due in
2014, an economic revival would help Singh generate resources to
fund big-ticket welfare programmes meant for his party's core
constituency comprising poor and rural voters. It would also
help mitigate anger at rising prices.
Singh said in a speech over the weekend that his government
had "dispelled doom and gloom" about the economy with a series
of policy steps, including curbing fuel subsidies and
liberalising foreign investment rules.
But investors are clamouring for the government to do more.
They want Singh to push ahead with a reform agenda that has
progressed fitfully, calling for a more business-friendly tax
regime and speedier clearances for infrastructure projects.
Singh has faced opposition to flagship policies from
powerful regional allies as well as opposition parties, setting
the stage for another stormy parliament session when it
reconvenes on Nov 22.
"The (inflation) number is better than what most people had
expected, but based on the past experiences there is a
likelihood of the numbers getting revised," said Rupa Rege
Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
The government revised up August inflation to 8.01 percent
from the 7.55 percent initially reported.
"The Reserve Bank will wait till the headline inflation
falls by 100 basis points more. The government is putting on
pressure, but the Reserve Bank will not succumb to that pressure
until the inflation comes down to the comfort zone," Rupa Rege
Nitsure said.
(Additional reporting by the Mumbai bureau and Arup
Roychoudhury in New Delhi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim
Coghill)