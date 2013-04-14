* WPI inflation seen at 6.40 pct in March vs 6.84 pct in Feb
* CPI inflation eases to 10.39 pct in March
* Average headline inflation seen at 6.5 pct for 2013/14 -
poll
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, April 15 India's headline inflation
probably declined to 6.4 percent in March, the slowest rate in
more than three years, but high food inflation remains a
challenge for the central bank as it ponders further rate cuts
to revive Asia's third largest economy.
Reviving investment and economic growth remain the top
priority of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government, which is
gearing up for national elections due in early 2014.
India's persistently high food prices irritate voters and
have tempered economists' expectations of aggressive monetary
easing.
Wholesale prices, India's key inflation measure,
likely cooled a tad to 6.40 percent in March after an annual
uptick to 6.84 percent in February, according to a Reuters' poll
of economists.
The March number is due to be released later on Monday.
Retail food prices rose at a slightly slower pace in March,
data released last week showed, but were still up 12.46 percent
- a sharp increase at a time economic growth is hovering close
to the lowest level in a decade.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) responded to a slight
cooling in headline inflation in recent months with two 25 basis
point cuts this year to bring the benchmark repo rate to 7.50
percent in a bid to revive growth. Economists are divided over
whether the bank will risk another small cut in borrowing costs
next month.
"On the monetary side, the RBI may pause in its next policy
(meeting) on May 3, given the elevated inflationary expectations
and sharp widening of the current account deficit in the
December quarter," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the
Indian arm of rating agency Moody's.
The current account deficit has re-emerged as India's
weakest economic spot after leaping to an all-time high of 6.7
percent of GDP in the December quarter. A high current account
deficit is potentially inflationary because it can lead to a
weaker currency and more expensive imports.
RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao last week said that further
rate cuts will depend on inflation easing further. In March, he
said inflation must drop to 4-6 percent, and that levels above
such a range demanded policy tightening.
The analysts polled by Reuters said they expected headline
inflation to remain above 6 percent in all quarters to June
2014, averaging 6.5 percent for the fiscal year 2013/14.
"WPI inflation is likely to remain between 6 percent and 6.5
percent for the next quarter," Nayar said, citing rising costs
for diesel and electricity.
RELIEF AHEAD?
Data on Friday showed that annual consumer price inflation
marginally eased to 10.39 percent in March from the
previous month, but remained the highest among the BRICS group
of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South
Africa.
Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Thursday that
India's retail inflation is expected to ease to around 7 percent
by March 2014 on account of the lagged impact of slower growth
in state spending, and a slower rise in global commodity prices.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has an ambitious plan to
lower the fiscal and current account deficits, while reviving
growth, lowering inflation and pleasing voters ahead of the
elections, where his party is aiming for a third consecutive
term.
He stepped up spending for the rural poor in the Feb. 28
budget, while promising to rein in fuel subsidies through a
phased hike in diesel prices and a new programme of direct
transfer of cash benefits to bank accounts aimed at reducing
widespread fraud.
However, his plan partly relies on factors largely beyond
his control, such as subdued crude prices and bumper crops to
control inflation. He is visiting global financial centres to
attract more capital inflows to meet the widening current
account deficit.
