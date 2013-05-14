* April WPI inflation at 4.89 pct, lowest since Nov. 2009
* RBI's comfort level for inflation is between 4 and 5 pct
* Market hopes for more monetary easing to support growth
* High external deficit seen restricting aggressive easing
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, May 14 India's headline inflation
fell below 5 percent in April, dropping within the central
bank's comfort zone for the first time in more than three years
and fuelling market hopes for more monetary easing to revive
flagging economic growth.
The wholesale price index rose 4.89 percent from a year
earlier and was the lowest inflation rate since November 2009
and well below the 5.50 percent forecast by analysts in a
Reuters poll. It was more than a full percentage point lower
than the 5.96 percent rise in March.
Inflation has been a persistent headache for policymakers
struggling to breathe life into Asia's third largest economy,
and has been a major factor in the declining popularity of the
government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The low number quickly sparked gains in the bond and share
markets, while the rupee was little changed.
"It is a frenzy. The market is pricing in a rate cut," said
Ashish Vaidya, head of treasury at UBS in Mumbai.
Earlier this month, the RBI cut interest rates by a quarter
point for the third time since January, to reduce the policy
repo rate to 7.25 percent.
India's bond market rallied to a three-year high, with the
benchmark 10-year bond yield dropping 4 basis points, while
stocks were up and the rupee strengthened slightly to
54.61/62 per dollar versus Monday's close of 54.73/74.
GLOBAL COMMODITY COOLING
Inflation was mainly cooled by a moderation in food and fuel
costs helped along by lower global commodities prices.
Food inflation slumped to 6.1 percent from 8.7 percent a
month ago on lower wheat, meat and egg prices. Fuel rose 8.8
percent on the year after a rise of 10.2 percent in March.
Non-food manufacturing inflation, which the central bank
monitors to gauge demand-driven price pressures, slowed to 2.8
percent in April from 3.5 percent a month ago, after the
international price of iron ore and steel dropped.
"With food prices expected to remain stable, manufacturing
prices weak due to slow growth, and commodity prices stable,
inflation in expected to be on a broad downtrend for the next
six months and this, we believe, opens up room for more rate
cuts," said Rahul Bajoria, Regional Economist at Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
Government data showed on Monday that annual retail
inflation slowed by a full percentage point to a
14-month low of 9.39 percent in April.
"We think there is a possibility of as much as 75 basis
points more rate cuts in the next six months, including 25 basis
points at the next policy (review) in June," Bajoria said.
GOLD TAKES OFF SHEEN
Not everyone was so upbeat. Indranil Pan, chief economist at
Kotak Mahindra Bank, expects caution from the RBI until
inflationary risks abate and the current account deficit
improves.
"Since RBI expects inflation to rise post September, I don't
think the governor will risk cutting rates aggressively," Pan
said.
The current account gap widened to a record high 6.7 percent
of GDP in the December quarter, driven by heavy oil and gold
imports and lower exports.
After cutting rates this month, the RBI said the external
deficit as the biggest risk "by far" to the economy and a factor
limiting room for more easing.
Those worries were highlighted by data on Monday that showed
a massive gold buying spree lay behind a jump of more than 72
percent in the April trade deficit.
Slowing inflation is a relief for the Congress-led ruling
coalition, which needs an economic revival to help it in state
elections this year and a national election due by May 2014.
But there could also be a downside -- while persistent
cooling in non-food manufacturing prices bodes well for the
inflation outlook, it also points to weak consumer demand that
could further dent any hope of a fast economic rebound.
India's growth in 2012/13 was likely the lowest in a decade,
and is not expected to much surpass 6 percent in 2013/14.
