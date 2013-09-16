NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's headline inflation rose at the fastest pace for six months in August, driven by an 18 percent jump in food prices, a reminder of the economic pressure new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan faces ahead of his first policy meeting this week. Government data on Monday showed a reading of 6.1 percent, higher than the 5.80 percent rate estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Food prices soared 18.18 percent. The wholesale price index -- India's main inflation measure -- rose an annual 5.79 percent in July. The reading for June was revised to 5.16 percent from 4.86 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Aug July Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 247.8 238.8 +3.8 Food Articles 14.34 250.3 237.7 +5.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 202.3 199.8 +1.3 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 150.0 150.2 -0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)