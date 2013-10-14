NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to a seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 6 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, had risen 6.1 percent in August. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Sept Aug Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 251.6 247.8 +1.5 Food Articles 14.34 252.3 250.3 +0.8 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 207.5 202.3 +2.6 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.0 150.0 +0.7 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)