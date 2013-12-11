* For poll data see
* Nov consumer price inflation f'cast at 10 pct y/y
* Nov wholesale price inflation seen at 7 pct y/y
* CPI data due on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1200 GMT
* WPI data due on Monday, Dec. 16 at 0600 GMT
BANGALORE, Dec 11 Indian inflation is forecast
to remain close to 9-month highs in November, a Reuters poll
showed, putting further pressure on the central bank to follow
up on its back-to-back interest rate hikes despite slowing
economic growth.
The poll of 26 economists predicted India's November
wholesale price inflation was at 7 percent
year-on-year, unchanged from October -- which was the highest
since February.
Consumer prices were forecast to have risen
10.00 percent annually last month, barely changed from the 10.09
percent clocked in October.
"A moderation is expected in primary articles (prices),
particularly food. At the same time, there could be some pickup
in non-food items," said Sujit Kumar, economist at Union Bank.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said last
month high inflation warranted an appropriate policy response
after raising the key repo rate for the second time
in as many months in October to 7.75 percent.
If actual data for November reflects median forecasts in the
poll it would harden expectations for another interest rate hike
at the RBI's meeting next week.
"Will Dr Rajan feel the need to respond to the rise in both
WPI and CPI inflation? We expect he will and still look for a
(final) 25 basis point hike at the 18 December meeting," wrote
Robert Prior-Wandesforde, research analyst at Credit Suisse in a
note to clients.
Persistently high food price inflation, stoked by weak
supply of staple items, has forced Rajan to tighten monetary
policy at a particularly vulnerable time for the economy.
The interest rate hikes come even as the pace of growth has
slowed to its lowest in a decade, with some analysts fearing
Asia's third-largest economy is potentially entering a
stagflationary-type environment, marked by high inflation but
weak growth.
Those concerns were underscored by data last month showing
the economy notched up a fourth successive quarter of below 5
percent growth in the three months through September.
That rate is far lower than the 8 percent growth the
government says is needed to reduce poverty and provide more
jobs for the country's burgeoning youth population.
October's wholesale food inflation remained close to a
three-year high at 18.19 percent. Rising food prices were also
reflected in a faster-than-expected spike in consumer prices
that month.
Although a good monsoon harvest and a consequent increase in
supply probably brought down the pace of food inflation last
month, retail inflation stayed high, economists said.
Last month Rajan acknowledged that food prices were
"worryingly high", underlining the delicate balancing act for
policy makers as they try to tame inflation at a time of weak
growth.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Polling by Sarbani Haldar; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)