Dec 16 India's headline inflation surged past
analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in
November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices
rose at the fastest clip since June 2010.
The wholesale price index's annual rise compared
with a 7 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
In October, wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure,
rose 7 percent.
The reading for September headline inflation was revised to
7.05 percent from 6.46 percent, the data showed.
Food prices rose 19.93 percent year-on-year in November,
faster than an annual rise of 18.19 percent in October.
Sharply higher food prices drove up last month's retail
inflation to 11.24 percent, its highest on record,
government data showed last week.
KEY POINTS:
-----------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov Oct Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 256.3 251.6 +1.9
Food Articles 14.34 256.4 251.4 +2.0
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 209.6 209.4 +0.1
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.9 151.6 +0.2
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)