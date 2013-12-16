Dec 16 India's headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices rose at the fastest clip since June 2010. The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 7 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, rose 7 percent. The reading for September headline inflation was revised to 7.05 percent from 6.46 percent, the data showed. Food prices rose 19.93 percent year-on-year in November, faster than an annual rise of 18.19 percent in October. Sharply higher food prices drove up last month's retail inflation to 11.24 percent, its highest on record, government data showed last week. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov Oct Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 256.3 251.6 +1.9 Food Articles 14.34 256.4 251.4 +2.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 209.6 209.4 +0.1 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.9 151.6 +0.2 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)