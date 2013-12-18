(Adds details, quotes)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL Dec 18 India is in a much better position
to deal with the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible
move to reduce monetary stimulus that has supported inflows of
cash to emerging markets, a top government official said on
Wednesday.
Globally, investors are awaiting the outcome of a Federal
Reserve meeting on Wednesday for some clarity as to when the
central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.
Worries over the Fed's possible tapering had triggered
massive capital outflows this summer from emerging markets.
Saddled with hefty current account and fiscal deficits, India
looked the most vulnerable. The rupee went in a free-fall,
losing as much as 20 percent against the dollar before
recovering.
Arvind Mayaram, India's economic affairs secretary, reckons
Asia's third-largest economy is in a much better shape this
time, thanks to the measures taken to bolster the forex reserves
and control the current account deficit, to handle the fallout
of any decision to reduce the stimulus.
"So, all these measures taken together I believe would keep
the market stable and there is not going to be a very great
impact from the taper on the rupee going forward," he told
reporters on the sidelines of a G20 conference.
"I would not say no impact but I would say there would be
little impact and whatever impact is there would be short-term
impact on the rupee."
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected
to issue a statement on Wednesday at the meeting's conclusion.
While the Fed isn't expected to start winding down its
purchases of $85 billion a month in bonds until March, recent
stronger-than-expected economic data increased the odds that
tapering could occur sooner.
The Indian rupee was trading at 61.86/87 against the dollar
after rising to as high as 61.77, as caution prevails ahead of
the Fed's decision later in the evening. It had closed at
62.01/02 on Tuesday.
Mayaram ruled out any new measures to bolster the currency,
if the Fed's decision created any volatility in the forex
market. India had unveiled a slew of measures between May and
September to stem capital outflows and stabilise the rupee.
It also clamped down on gold imports to control the current
account deficit that hit a record high 4.8 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that ended in March.
But gold import curbs along with a rebound in merchandise
exports have helped narrow the deficit to 1.2 percent in the
last quarter.
India is also talking with JP Morgan and others to gain
entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of
attracting billions of dollars in investment that could act as
an insurance against any external shock.
Mayaram said the government is still discussing inclusion in
global bond indices and would prefer incremental change in
foreign investment limit in the sovereign debt.
