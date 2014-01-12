* CPI data due at 1200 GMT Monday
* WPI data expected at 0630 GMT Tuesday
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 13 India's stubbornly high
inflation finally appears to be slowing down following a cooling
in vegetable prices, bringing some relief to the ruling Congress
party which is struggling to win back voters ahead of a national
election due by May.
Easing inflation will also make life easier for a central
bank that has an arduous task of pulling the economy out of a
stagflation-like situation. Economic growth has been stuck below
5 percent for the past four quarters but prices have risen at a
fast clip.
According to a Reuters poll, consumer inflation
, probably eased to a three-month low of 9.92
percent in December, from 11.24 percent the previous month - the
highest reading on record.
Wholesale prices, India's benchmark inflation,
also likely edged down last month to 7.00 percent from a
14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, the Reuters poll
showed.
"Inflation has peaked in the near-term," said Rahul Bajoria,
regional economist with Barclays Capital in Singapore. "But any
supply shock has the potential of flaring up food prices."
The government will release the December data on consumer
prices around 1200 GMT Monday. Wholesale prices data is due on
Tuesday at 0630 GMT.
Annual headline inflation has been averaging 8 percent,
almost double the central bank's comfort zone, for the past four
years. Even India's worst economic slowdown in a decade has
failed to cool prices.
Persistently high inflation amid the slowdown is pressuring
household budgets and company profits, hitting consumer demand
as well as corporate investments.
At the heart of India's inflationary woes are the prices of
essential food items such as vegetables. Spikes in their prices
have led to demands for higher wages, which in turn have raised
costs for companies.
COSTLY VEGETABLES
A surge in vegetables prices, which rose 116 percent between
March and November, was one of the principal reasons for the
drubbing the Congress party received in recent state elections.
Vegetables from a new harvest started reaching markets by
early December, and that has brought down the prices of items
such as onions, which figure into almost every Indian meal.
The onion price, which once shot up 190 percent to $1.61 a
kilogram, has come down to 48 cents. Still, not every Indian
household is finding it affordable.
After the price spike, "I was using only one medium onion
per day to prepare meals," says Rina Sahu, 42, a homemaker in
the eastern state of Odisha. "Now I am using two per day. But if
I use more onion, it will upset our budget."
This is a major worry for the Congress party as it heads
into the election. According to most opinion polls, the party
will struggle to win a third term, in part due to its failure to
control inflation.
Its inflation fight is largely hobbled by its own welfare
policies such as subsidised government purchases of grains that
has not let food prices fall below a certain level.
CENTRAL BANK HEADACHE
Rigid food prices are also causing a headache for the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), whose new chief Raghuram Rajan has
made quelling inflation a priority over stimulating economic
growth.
Rajan calls price stability a prerequisite for reviving
India's economic growth, and has raised interest rates twice
after taking over in September.
He left the lending rate unchanged last month but warned of
another hike if prices did not moderate substantially. He is due
to review monetary policy on Jan. 28.
A reduction in inflation should open the way for the RBI to
keep holding rates, though there could be pressure to raise them
to keep equity inflows in the country if the U.S. Federal
Reserve steadily reduces its stimulus and the dollar
strengthens.
Bajoria of Barclays thinks the central bank can cope. "We
are expecting the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged for next
six months," he said.
