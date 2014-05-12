May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.48 percent from 8.31 percent in March. Retail food prices in April rose 9.66 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 9.10 percent rise in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 142.4 140.7 1.2 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.6 138.5 0.7 HOUSING 9.77 139.9 138.9 0.7 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 150.4 149.6 0.5 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 131.0 130.7 0.2 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 139.1 138.1 0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh IN NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)