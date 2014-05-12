Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.48 percent from 8.31 percent in March. Retail food prices in April rose 9.66 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 9.10 percent rise in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 142.4 140.7 1.2 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.6 138.5 0.7 HOUSING 9.77 139.9 138.9 0.7 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 150.4 149.6 0.5 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 131.0 130.7 0.2 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 139.1 138.1 0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh IN NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
