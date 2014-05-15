May 15 India's wholesale prices-based inflation in April slowed to a two-month low of 5.20 percent, helped by a moderation in food and fuel costs, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.73 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In March, wholesale prices rose 5.70 percent, their fastest pace in three months. The reading for February WPI inflation was revised to 5.03 percent from 4.68 percent earlier. Food prices rose 8.64 percent year-on-year last month, slower than an annual rise of 9.90 percent in March. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) April March Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 242.5 240.2 +1.0 Food Articles 14.34 238.3 235.3 +1.5 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 211.0 213.1 -1.0 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 153.8 153.5 +0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)