NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 7.80 percent in August, helped mainly by slower annual increases in prices of fuel, light and clothes, government data showed on Friday. The latest number was in line with a Reuters poll forecast and lower than July's 7.96 percent print. Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, edged up to 9.42 percent in August from 9.36 percent in the previous month. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Aug July Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 42.71 152.1 149.6 1.67 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 140.4 140.3 0.07 HOUSING 9.77 143.3 142.6 0.49 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 153.9 153.1 0.52 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 133.7 133.2 0.38 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 145.1 143.7 0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Sanjeev Miglani)