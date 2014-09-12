NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's annual consumer price
inflation eased to 7.80 percent in August, helped
mainly by slower annual increases in prices of fuel, light and
clothes, government data showed on Friday.
The latest number was in line with a Reuters poll forecast
and lower than July's 7.96 percent print.
Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published
by the government, edged up to 9.42 percent in August from 9.36
percent in the previous month.
---------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Aug July Pct change
Pct 2014 2014
FOOD ITEMS 42.71 152.1 149.6 1.67
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 140.4 140.3 0.07
HOUSING 9.77 143.3 142.6 0.49
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 153.9 153.1 0.52
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 133.7 133.2 0.38
GENERAL INDEX 100.00 145.1 143.7 0.97
----------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)