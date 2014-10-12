(Repeats ahead of CPI data on Monday)
* Sept consumer inflation expected at 7.20 pct y/y
* CPI data due on Monday, Oct. 13 at 1200 GMT
* WPI data due on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 0630 GMT
Oct 10 India's consumer price inflation probably
eased for a second straight month in September helped by lower
food and fuel costs, a Reuters poll found.
While prices were trending lower, analysts said the Reserve
Bank of India's inflation target further out in January 2016 may
be difficult to achieve.
Consumer prices in September were forecast to
have risen 7.2 percent, according to a poll of 28 economists,
weaker than 7.8 percent in August. It would also be the lowest
inflation reading since the indicator was introduced in 2012.
"A fall in vegetable prices on the month is the main reason
we expect a fall in CPI," said Aman Mohunta, economist at
Nomura. He added that a statistical base effect from September
last year, when inflation was abnormally high, could temper
Monday's data.
The RBI has set a target of bringing inflation down to eight
percent by January 2015 and six percent by January 2016 but
Governor Raghuram Rajan has admitted to upside risks on the
latter target.
"The RBI has done a fairly good job in bringing down
inflation expectations, even so six percent by 2016 looks a bit
ambitious," said Shilan Shah, senior economist at Capital
Economics in London.
"Any negative effect on local food production and food
prices is the biggest risk...it's the one that's always there."
The poll also showed wholesale price inflation,
will likely tick down to 3.3 percent from last month's 3.7
percent, due to a steady fall in global crude oil prices
, which hit a near two-year low on Thursday.
India's central bank gauges both measures of inflation when
deciding on monetary policy, but with risks to the January 2016
CPI target, it is unlikely to cut interest rates this
year.
The RBI said it would cut the ceiling on bonds required to
be held-to-maturity from 24 percent to 22 percent starting in
January 2015, in order to increase liquidity in financial
markets.
