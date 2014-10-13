MUMBAI Oct 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a second straight month in September to 6.46 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, data showed on Monday.

The latest number was sharply lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2 percent and August's revised 7.73 percent print.

COMMENTARY

AJAY MAHAJAN, GROUP EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING, IDFC LTD, MUMBAI

"India's retail inflation of 6.46 percent year-on-year is sharply lower than expected providing comfort with regards to anchoring inflationary expectations.

We expect the next CPI reading to be even softer before the base effect takes it a bit higher. We expect the inflation path to undershoot RBI's 8 percent target this year, providing significant room for a softer monetary policy stance.

It has been seen that credit picks up when inflation comes under control, which in turn will fuel growth. However, risks, of course, remain with regard to global reaction to Fed's rate tightening."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

"We had expected a decelaration in food inflation, but the fall in core CPI inflation is more than anticipated.

So inflation is on track to undershoot RBI's 8 percent inflation target by January 2015, and the chances to reach 6 percent target by January 2016 have improved.

With core inflation coming off incrementally, RBI's comments on controlling inflation may get more confident. This doesn't materially change the probability of any rate cut in the near term. Markets were poised for a sub-7 percent number, and this number will add to the positive sentiment."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"The data is very favourable. The only question is about its sustainability because we know there are primarily two reasons for this kind of moderation. One, of course, is the statistical base effect. And second, there was a month-on-month significant decline in vegetable prices.

But RBI has said they will wait for inflation to come down durably. So just going by one observation, they cannot take the final call. They will wait and see how data pans out post-November when base effect will wane. My stance remains the same, that there will be a prolonged pause on rates.

Even if inflation print turns ugly post-November or December, given the fact that industrial activity has weakened so much, they may not increase the rates. That is why I say it will be a prolonged pause." (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)