MUMBAI Nov 12 India's annual consumer price
inflation eased for a third straight month in
October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government
started releasing the data in 2012, data showed on Wednesday.
The latest number was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of
5.80 percent and September's 6.46 percent print.
COMMENTARY
SOUMYA KANTI GHOSH, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER AT STATE BANK OF
INDIA, MUMBAI:
"The CPI trajectory is benign and the decline is well
entrenched. I expect the next number to be below 4.5 percent.
"But we do not expect an RBI rate cut before mid-2015 as
inflation will remain higher than RBI's 6 percent target by
January 2016. The IIP (industrial output) is better than
expectation, but this could be a transient number and improve
only in the last quarter of the current fiscal year."
SHIVOM CHAKRABARTI, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT HDFC BANK, MUMBAI
"We see some further downside in inflation driven by base
effect. There is strong indication that food price inflation and
momentum of core inflation is coming off.
"But that said, trajectory of CPI inflation will only be
clear after base effect wears off post-December.
"We expect a status quo on rates in the RBI policy though
the statement could be more dovish than in the September policy.
"The industrial production number is high, but the worrying
aspect is consumer goods, which is fairly weak. The real
improvement in industrial production will be seen next year when
inflation comes down, which will spur consumer spending and
exports will be higher."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"It is a very sweet pair of numbers, but the point is that
with IIP (industrial production) one cannot look at it with a
high level of credibility because it is a very, very volatile
series.
"It has to do with the lumpiness in the capital goods
production series. But what really matters is that all other
indicators of economic activity actually have slowed in the
month of October, whether it is PMI, or credit demand or auto
sales. So I don't think that today's reading of industrial
production is sustainable.
"Inflation, of course, has started moderating but recent
data shows that towards the end of October we have seen spikes
in vegetable prices as well as in cereal prices because of
delayed monsoon. So there's a big question of sustainability of
these readings.
"I stick with my stance that at least in the current
financial year there will not be any rate reduction.
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"CPI is more or less in line. Post-September we saw a cut in
petrol, diesel prices. Along with the ongoing play on the base
effect, both have worked on the year-on-year number.
"IIP (industrial production) is a bit above survey, but that
doesn't say much.
"It's still a very weak reading at 2.5 percent. We had a
series of decent reading leading up to the June quarter, but the
subsequent quarters have clearly indicated a weak reading, which
may point to a slightly low GDP number at the end of the month."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"The CPI data is positive.
"Next number is also expected to be benign and could be
below 5 percent. But base effect will kick in after that, which
will push up inflation in the January-March quarter, and average
inflation could be at 7 percent by financial year-end.
"As far as RBI is concerned though, inflation is likely to
undershoot RBI's 8 percent target for January 2015. There are
still upside risks to the 6 percent target by January 2016 and
therefore we expect rates to remain unchanged this financial
year."
SOUMYAJIT NIYOGI, ANALYST, SBI DFHI LTD, MUMBAI
"The unexpected fall in October consumer inflation will mean
that the inflation number for the December quarter will likely
be less than 7 percent.
"This is heartening and gives RBI scope to consider rate
cuts next year. On the IIP (industrial production) front,
although the rebound is reassuring, we do expect some moderation
in the coming days.
"The 10-year bond has already factored in this substantial
fall in inflation, so the incremental gains from hereon in
government bonds will be limited. Lastly we expect RBI to cut
interest rates only by February next year."
