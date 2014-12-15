* Nov WPI +0.00 pct y/y vs +1.41 pct Reuters poll forecast
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 India's wholesale price index
showed no increase in November for the first time in near 5-1/2
years as oil prices tumbled, building a case for the central
bank to start lowering interest rates early next year to help
prop up economic growth.
Asia's third-largest economy is recovering from the slowest
phase of growth since the 1980s, having lost momentum in the
last quarter which has raised calls from industry for more
support.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power six months ago
on a ticket to oversee a revival in an economy suffering a
dearth of investment and slack consumer demand. He has pinned
his hopes on rate cuts to help translate his election promise
into a reality.
The wholesale price index (WPI) was flat in
November against a year earlier, its lowest since July 2009,
government data showed on Monday. That compared with a 1.41
percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Inflation dropped to zero mainly driven by a sharp decline
in fuel prices, which fell an annual 4.91 percent last month -
their first year-on-year fall since November 2009.
Monday's data comes days after India reported consumer price
inflation in November had dropped to 4.38 percent,
its lowest level since the government started releasing the data
in 2012 and well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6
percent target for January 2016.
"This number is definitely surprising," said A Prasanna,
economist, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. "This
will augur well for inflation outlook...and strengthen the case
for a rate cut at the time of February monetary policy."
Indian businesses have been pleading for a cut in interest
rates, which are among the highest in Asia, to stimulate
consumption in a domestic demand-driven economy.
Consumer goods output has grown in just two of the last 22
months. It fell an annual 18.6 percent in October, leading to
the sharpest contraction in industrial output in three years.
Encouragingly, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan held out
prospects for a cut in the policy interest rate - set at 8.0
percent - early next year if inflation trends remained
favourable and the government controlled its fiscal deficit.
Bolstering the rate cut prospect is a nearly 40 percent fall
in global crude prices since July which has brought inflation
down, lowered the import bill and reduced government spending on
fuel subsidies.
Economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the July-September
quarter from a 2-1/2-year high of 5.7 percent in the quarter
ago, signalling it would be some time before the economy
recaptures the 8 percent growth levels needed to create enough
jobs for a rapidly expanding workforce.
