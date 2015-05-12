BRIEF-Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals gets commercial export order
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 India's consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, on slower annual increases in food costs, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compared with a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and March's upwardly revised 5.25 percent print. Consumer food price inflation dropped to 5.11 percent last month from 6.14 percent in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct Change FOOD & Beverages 45.86 123.9 123.4 0.4 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 118.8 118.3 0.4 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 124.2 123.7 0.4 HOUSING 10.07 119.2 118.6 0.5 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 126.7 125.8 0.7 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 115.2 114.7 0.4 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 120.7 120.2 0.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak