May 12 India's consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, on slower annual increases in food costs, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compared with a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and March's upwardly revised 5.25 percent print. Consumer food price inflation dropped to 5.11 percent last month from 6.14 percent in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct Change FOOD & Beverages 45.86 123.9 123.4 0.4 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 118.8 118.3 0.4 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 124.2 123.7 0.4 HOUSING 10.07 119.2 118.6 0.5 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 126.7 125.8 0.7 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 115.2 114.7 0.4 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 120.7 120.2 0.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)