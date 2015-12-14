MUMBAI Dec 14 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.41 percent in November, picking up pace for the fourth straight month, government data showed on Monday.

The data was almost in line with the forecast from economists polled by Reuters.

COMMENTARY

DEVENDRA KUMAR PANT, CHIEF ECONOMIST, INDIA RATINGS & RESEARCH, MUMBAI

"Favourable base effect is waning out, and this will push both wholesale and retail inflation in coming months.

"Pulses inflation can pose a threat to fight against inflation and (was) mainly instrumental in pushing retail in the month of November. Going forward, while sufficient food stock will play its role in managing cereals inflation, pulses inflation would continue to exert pressure on headline inflation.

"While falling crude oil prices are comforting factor, weak rupee would take away some benefit of it.

"While RBI is more likely to achieve its January 2016 inflation target, achieving medium-term target of 5 percent would remain challenging. Chances of any more monetary easing in this fiscal (year) are almost zero."

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"We expected the trajectory of inflation to be upwards till January and it's going as per that.

"We don't see this as a very generalised increase in inflation. Obviously there have been increases in certain components of services as well food inflation.

"We think inflation will remain within the RBI's comfort zone of 5.8 percent by January 2016. Overall, this is slightly above than expected, but it doesn't change the bigger picture."

MADHAVI ARORA, ECONOMIST AT KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"It is bit of a worry to see the trend in food inflation. Though food inflation is not generalised, it is concentrated on some commodities like pulses, and there is also an uptick in meat inflation.

"Overall, we expect CPI inflation to rise going ahead on a waning base effect, but will be at sub-6 percent by March which is within RBI's comfort zone.

"The CPI trajectory will give some room to RBI for further rate easing in the first half of next year."

SHIVOM CHAKRAVARTI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI

"The broader theme really has been a considerable pick-up in food inflation and unwinding of the favourable base of last year, as well as stickiness in services inflation.

RBI, in our opinion, is going to maintain this status quo in this fiscal year. And then it will really come down to the outcome of the budget and the messages that the government gives in terms of maintaining fiscal consolidation, not cutting back on capital expenditure plans, and also implementing the pay commission hikes.

"So I think the next move, if at all, will happen in the second half of the next fiscal year."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"Both headline and core inflation are as expected. The overall trajectory has remained the same for 2015/16 and we expect CPI inflation at around 5.75-5.80 percent in the January-March quarter, in line with RBI's estimate.

"Given that food inflation has become volatile, core inflation slowing on a sequential basis will give some comfort to the RBI." (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)