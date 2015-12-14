Dec 14 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.41 percent in November, picking up pace for the fourth straight month, government data showed on Monday. The print was almost in line with the forecast made by economists polled by Reuters. Retail prices were up 5 percent year on year in October. Retail food inflation in November came in at 6.07 percent, sharply higher than 5.25 percent recorded a month ago. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Nov Oct Pct Change FOOD& BEVERAGES 45.86 132.7 132.1 0.45 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 121.6 120.8 0.66 CLOTHING &FOOTWEAR 6.53 128.6 127.8 0.63 HOUSING 10.07 122.9 122.4 0.41 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 133.7 132.5 0.91 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 118.1 117.9 0.17 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 126.6 126.1 0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)