* Dec consumer inflation forecast at 5.6 pct y/y
* Nov industrial output growth forecast at 2.3 pct y/y
* Inflation, industrial production data due 12 Jan at 1200
GMT
* Analysts expect RBI to hold on interest rates on Feb 2
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's consumer inflation
probably edged up for the fifth straight month in December,
driven by higher food prices, complicating the central bank's
task of steering monetary policy at a time of international
deflation.
Retail inflation has been picking up since August, mainly
due to a surge in prices of items like lentils and posing a
challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party recently
lost local elections in Gujarat, the state he ran for over a
decade.
The government has revised its economic growth target to 7
to 7.5 percent for the fiscal year that ends on March 31 from an
earlier estimate of 8.1 to 8.5 percent, due to weak farm output
and declining exports.
A drought in many parts of the country for the second year
has hit production of rice, sugar, cotton and other crops,
forcing the government to resort to imports to tame prices.
Consumer prices likely rose 5.6 percent in
December from a year earlier, according to a poll by Reuters of
economists, compared with November's 5.41 percent.
Industrial output, however, likely slowed to 2.3
percent in November compared with a year earlier and from a 9.8
percent rise in the previous month.
Both sets of data will released at around 1200 GMT on
Tuesday.
Analysts said a plan to hike salaries of federal government
employees by nearly 23 percent and irregular rainfalls pose
risks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of capping
retail inflation at 5 percent by March 2017.
"I expect the RBI will keep interest rates on hold in its
next policy review," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at
National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a
Delhi-based think tank.
The RBI is due to meet on Feb. 2 for its next monetary
policy review. After easing interest rates aggressively last
year, the RBI is likely to wait for cues from the budget and the
depreciation of Chinese yuan on India's trade performance.
New Delhi fears a further depreciation of yuan could lead to
flight of capital from emerging markets like India.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his 2016/17
budget at the end of February. Officials say he could raise the
service tax to nearly 16 percent from 14.5 percent, further
pushing up prices.
Bhanumurthy said retail inflation was likely to remain in
the range of 5-6 percent for next few months though the rural
distress would contain demand. "The RBI could wait and watch for
some more time," he said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Sam
Holmes)