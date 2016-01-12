NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up for the fifth straight month in December to 5.61 percent on rising food prices, from a year ago period, government data showed on Tuesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Dec Nov Pct Change FOOD& BEVERAGES 45.86 131.4 132.7 -0.98 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.0 121.6 0.33 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 129.0 128.6 0.31 HOUSING 10.07 122.4 122.9 -0.41 PAN, TABACCO ETC. 2.38 134.4 133.6 0.59 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 118.3 118.1 0.17 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 126.1 126.6 -0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)