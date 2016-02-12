Feb 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up to a 17-month high of 5.69 percent in January, driven up by higher food costs, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation would ease to 5.4 percent from 5.61 percent in December. Retail food prices last month were up 6.85 percent on year, compared with a 6.40 percent recorded in December. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan Dec Pct change FOOD& BEVERAGES 45.86 131.3 131.4 -0.08 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.7 122.0 0.57 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 129.5 129.0 0.39 HOUSING 10.07 123.4 122.4 0.82 PAN,TOBACCO,ETC. 2.38 135.2 134.5 0.52 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 118.5 118.3 0.17 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 126.3 126.1 0.16 ----------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)