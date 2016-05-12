BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.39 percent in April, bucking a recent slowing trend, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.0 percent in April from 4.83 percent in March. Food inflation picked up to 6.32 percent in April from 5.21 percent in the previous month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 131.7 129.8 +1.46 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.3 122.4 -0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 131.0 130.5 +0.38 HOUSING 10.07 125.6 124.9 +0.56 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 137.0 136.5 +0.37 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 120.1 119.3 +0.68 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 127.2 126.0 +0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.