May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.39 percent in April, bucking a recent slowing trend, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.0 percent in April from 4.83 percent in March. Food inflation picked up to 6.32 percent in April from 5.21 percent in the previous month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 131.7 129.8 +1.46 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.3 122.4 -0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 131.0 130.5 +0.38 HOUSING 10.07 125.6 124.9 +0.56 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 137.0 136.5 +0.37 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 120.1 119.3 +0.68 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 127.2 126.0 +0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)