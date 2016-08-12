Aug 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 6.07 percent in July, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation last month to come in at 5.90 percent compared with 5.77 percent in June. Food inflation was 8.35 percent last month, higher than 7.79 percent in June. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) July June Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 138.4 136.8 +1.17 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 123.4 123.3 +0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 132.7 132.0 +0.53 HOUSING 10.07 126.4 125.5 +0.72 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 139.3 138.7 +0.43 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 121.9 121.5 +0.33 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 130.1 130.1 --- --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)