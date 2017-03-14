March 14 India's wholesale prices rose a more-than-expected 6.55 percent year-on-year in February, compared with a 0.85 percent fall a year ago, driven by fuel and food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compares with a 5.90 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In January, prices rose a provisional 5.25 percent, the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years. Last month, wholesale food prices rose 2.69 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.56 percent fall in January. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Feb Jan Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 258.1 255.7 +0.9 Food articles 14.34 267.5 267.2 +0.1 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 203.8 201.2 +1.3 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 158.8 158.8 -- -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)