March 14 India's annual consumer price inflation rose to 3.65 percent in February, mainly driven by food prices, after touching its lowest level in at least five years in January, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.58 percent, compared with 3.17 percent in January. Food inflation was 2.01 percent last month, higher than 0.53 percent in January. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Feb Jan Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.1 133.1 -- FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 127.9 126.8 +0.87 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 135.9 135.6 +0.22 HOUSING 10.07 130.5 129.6 +0.69 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 144.3 143.8 +0.35 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 124.8 124.4 +0.32 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 130.6 130.3 +0.23 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)