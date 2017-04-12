April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation climbed up to 3.81 percent in March, government data showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.98 percent, compared with 3.65 percent in February. Food inflation was 1.93 percent in March, lower than 2.01 percent in February. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) March Feb Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.1 133.0 +0.08 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 129.2 127.9 +1.02 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 136.5 135.9 +0.44 HOUSING 10.07 131.1 130.5 +0.46 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 145.0 144.4 +0.42 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 125.0 124.8 +0.16 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.7 131.8 -0.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)