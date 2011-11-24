Nov 24 India's food price index rose 9.01
percent, its slowest in nine weeks, and the fuel price index
climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data on
Thursday showed.
In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood
at 10.63 percent and 15.49 percent, respectively.
The primary articles price index was up 9.08 percent,
compared with an annual rise of 10.39 percent a week earlier.
India's inflation in October hovered above 9 percent for the
11th month, in further evidence of the central bank's inability
to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against price rises.
India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the
13th and possibly the final time in a tightening cycle that
began 18 months ago, on hopes that persistently high inflation
will finally begin to ease from December.
-------------------------------------------------------------
KEY POINTS:
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov. 12 Nov. 5 Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 201.9 203.0 -0.5
Food articles 14.34 198.5 199.8 -0.7
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.5 171.5 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices.
(Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)