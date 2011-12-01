Dec 1 India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace in nearly 4 months, and the fuel price index climbed 15.53 percent in the year to Nov. 19, government data on Thursday showed. In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 9.01 percent and 15.49 percent, respectively. The primary articles price index was up 7.74 percent, compared with an annual rise of 9.08 percent a week earlier. ------------------------------------------------------------- KEY POINTS: SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov. 19 Nov. 12 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 200.4 201.9 -0.7 Food articles 14.34 195.7 198.5 -1.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.8 171.5 +0.2 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)