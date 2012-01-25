NEW DELHI Jan 25 India will discontinue
weekly release of food and fuel inflation data based on
wholesale price index (WPI) and instead shift to monthly
reporting, a government official said on Wednesday, without
citing a reason.
"The data will now come on a monthly basis," Neelam Kapur,
the government's spokeswoman told Reuters.
The timeframe for the shift to monthly reporting is not
known as yet.
Earlier, the Business Standard newspaper reported that a
group of ministers in charge of economic affairs has approved in
principle to release inflation figures only on a monthly basis
to "curb speculative movement in prices and give a holistic
inflation picture".
The WPI-based data tracks the rate of price rise for food
articles, primary articles, fuel and power.
India used to release the WPI inflation data only on a
weekly basis until October 2010, when it began reporting
inflation data on both weekly and monthly basis, the paper said.
The report said the food and fuel inflation numbers for the
week ending Jan. 14, however, will be released on Friday, a day
later than its usual release day as Jan. 26 is a public holiday.
The monthly inflation data is released on the
14th of every month.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Manoj Kumar; editing by
Malini Menon)