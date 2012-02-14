(Adds comments)
NEW DELHI, Feb 14 India's headline
inflation slowed to its lowest level in more than two years in
January as food prices fell, which will increase the pressure on
the central bank to cut rates to battle the country's economic
slowdown.
The wholesale price index rose 6.55 percent from
a year earlier, its slowest pace of rise since November 2009,
broadly line with the 6.60 percent average forecast in a Reuters
poll, after a rise of 7.47 percent in December.
COMMENTARY:
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE LTD, IN SINGAPORE
"Inflation print continued to taper in January and was in
line with expectations, with modest pullback in the
fuel/manufacturing components likely to cheer markets and
re-ignite expectations of benchmark rate cut in March. Strong
gains in the rupee have also calmed concerns on imported
inflation.
"Despite growing odds for a March cut, the RBI might prefer
to watch the mid-March budget before kick-starting the rate
easing cycle in April. A CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut looks more
likely at this juncture."
N.S. VENKATESH, TREASURER, IDBI BANK, MUMBAI
"Core inflation is finally showing signs of easing. But the
RBI, which has been talking about supporting growth, could
choose to wait for April policy just to make sure that fall in
inflation is as per the expected trajectory.
"Nonetheless, we can expect another cut in cash reserve
ratio in March to offset the tightness in cash supply that is
generally seen due to advance tax outflows.
"By end of the current fiscal year we could see the 10-year
benchmark bond yield to be marginally higher above 8 percent.
Any move below should happen only after the rate cut."
NIRAV DALAL, PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DEBT CAPITAL
MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"These numbers are not heartening if you look at them on a
sequential basis. The core manufacturing is still growing at the
same pace it did in the month ago period. Unless there is a
decisive pause sequentially in inflation, I would be surprised
if RBI hurriedly cuts rates.
"I expect the 10-year benchmark yield to hold around
8.10-8.15 percent unless RBI announces open market operations in
the two-most liquid bonds of 8.79 percent, 2021 bonds, and 9.15
percent, 2024 bonds."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"As core inflation has also come well below 7 percent, both
on elevated base effect and lower price pressure, it is likely
to provide the RBI more comfort on easing interest rates. We
expect repo rate cut by April."
DEVEN CHOKSEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KR CHOKSEY SHARES &
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The biggest factor for inflation coming down seems to be
lower contribution from food commodities because of the bumper
crop. We expect inflation to remain at moderate levels in the
near future, and if it settles around 6 percent, it will be a
happy situation. I don't think the RBI will be in a hurry to cut
rates, but we expect them to monitor the situation. One of the
factors they may be concerned about are the high crude prices."
ASHUTOSH KHAJURIA, PRESIDENT OF TREASURY, FEDERAL BANK,
MUMBAI
"It gives more room to the Reserve Bank of India to go ahead
with its interest rate cut. There is now an opportunity for the
RBI to start its growth-biased monetary policy. Rate cuts could
happen before March 31."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"The number is well below our estimate. Usually prices rise
in January, but that has not happened to such an extent this
time. The manufacturing and core manufacturing inflation has
slowed down more than expected and so the headline number looks
like 6.25-6.50 percent in March.
"This has raised chances of a 25 basis point rate cut in
March than in April. The rupee's rebound in January has also
partially helped inflation to ease."
VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"This number should be taken positively by the rates market.
Combine this lower inflation reading with expected OMO (open
market operations) announcement today evening, we expect bonds
to rally from current levels.
"This fall in core inflation bodes well to bring up the rate
cut expectation. Our base case remains April cut, (but) market
should from hereon start assigning some probability to March
rate cut."
SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, CHIEF INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"If this number stays soft going ahead and the GDP print
also comes soft in February then together, there is a chance
that RBI may cut rates in March than in April."
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"A positive result in terms of INR inflation -- market wants
to see lower inflation outcome so that if the growth outlook
deteriorates further then RBI can support growth by cutting
rates.
"This is a further step back from the stagflation scare
through Q4 last year when inflation continued to accelerate and
growth faltered. Net this should be a positive for INR, but
maybe not today with USD/Asia sentiment reasonably upbeat."
MARKET REACTION:
* The benchmark 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield
fell 2 basis points to 8.18 percent after the data.
* The main share index was little changed, up 0.4
percent from 0.3 percent beforehand.
* The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 3 basis
points to 7.28 percent and the 1-year swap rate
dropped 5 basis points to 8.04 percent, respectively,
dealers said.
* The partially convertible rupee was almost steady
at 49.30 to the dollar from prior to the data.
BACKGROUND:
- India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 1.8
percent in December after expanding 5.95 percent in the prior
month.
- The government revised down the growth forecast for the
current fiscal year ending March to 6.9 percent, lowest since
the 2008 financial crisis and compared with 8.4 percent in the
previous year.
- The manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in eight
months in January as factory output surged the most on record on
increased domestic and foreign demand, a private survey showed.
- The services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months
during January.
- Annual car sales are likely to log their first annual
decline since 2002 this fiscal year after January sales grew a
tepid 7.2 percent, hurt by high financing and running costs.
- With risks to economic growth on the rise, the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to cut interest rates by
the end of June, if not sooner.
- The RBI raised rates 13 times between March 2010 and last
October to fight inflation.
- At its January policy review, the RBI cut cash reserve
requirements for banks by 50 basis points to ease tight
liquidity conditions, signalling a shift in policy towards
reviving growth after two years of fighting inflation.
