Feb 14 Indian wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts, on average, had expected an annual rise of 6.60 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The January figure compares with December's provisional increase of 7.47 percent. The annual reading for November was revised up to 9.46 percent from 9.11 percent. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) January December Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 199.7 197.9 0.9 Food Prices 14.34 191.4 190.8 0.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.8 172.6 0.1 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 141.2 140.6 0.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. --------------------------------------------------------------