NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's annual consumer price inflation was 7.65 percent in January, the government said in a statement, higher-than wholesale inflation for the period. The annual consumer price index (CPI) data released for the first time on Tuesday measures retail prices in major food groups, fuel, clothing, housing and education across rural and urban India. The government released the following figures for January, showing a comparison with December 2011. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting, pct) Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Pct change FOOD ITEMS 49.71 112.7 112.4 0.27 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 119.8 119.1 0.59 HOUSING 9.77 112.9 112.2 0.62 CLOTHING,BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 122.7 122.0 0.57 SERVICES(MISC) 26.31 113.4 112.9 0.44 Note: Weighting figures are rounded (Compiled by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)