By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 Indian annual consumer
price inflation touched 7.65 percent in January, higher than
wholesale inflation for the period but still suggesting price
pressures are moderating, adding weight to views that the
central bank has room to cut interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of India signaled last month that it was
ready to cut rates to stimulate a flagging economy if there was
a sustained decline in inflation.
The wholesale price index, long India's main
inflation gauge, eased to 6.55 percent over the year to January,
the slowest rise since November 2009, data showed last week.
The new CPI data, released for the first time on Tuesday,
also captures price movements in services, giving policymakers
and economists a better idea of price pressures at the consumer
level. Services account for about 55 percent of India's economy.
Since the WPI largely reflects price pressures experienced
by producers, reliance on it renders monetary policy less
effective in cooling prices at the retail level.
The new index is expected to eventually replace the WPI as
India's main inflation measure since it better captures
demand-side price movements in the economy.
"Initially, the RBI may continue to look at both the WPI and
CPI data for monitoring inflation," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an
economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and
Policy, a New Delhi-based think tank. "But once the robustness
of the CPI is established, it would become a better indicator."
The annual CPI data compiled by the Federal Statistics
Department covers retail prices in five major groups,
food, fuel, clothing, housing and education across rural
and urban India.
The data showed food prices for consumers rose 4.11 percent
in the year to January, while the cost of fuel and electricity
rose 13.13 percent.
Food comprises almost half of the weighting in the CPI.
"The January consumer price inflation is indicating that
inflation has moderated to a great extent," said Rupe Rege
Nitsure, chief economist at Bank Of Baroda in Mumbai. "But the
global oil price rise has not been passed through completely and
will act as a short-term barrier for RBI's easing process."
FUEL PRICES A CONCERN
Markets showed little reaction to the data.
"One is likely to wait for more data prints to judge if it
reflects the underlying drivers well," said Radhika Rao, an
economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore. "For now, WPI will still
be more actively watched, especially for policy directions."
The RBI is under pressure from politicians and business to
cut rates to spark economic growth, which the government has
said could dip below 7 percent in the fiscal year to end-March.
That would be the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.
The central bank ran a 20-month interest rate tightening
cycle until October to slow down inflation to 7 percent by
March. Economists expect the RBI to cut its main policy rate by
100 basis points in 2012 from the current 8.5 percent.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, who is faced with a
burgeoning deficit as a result of rising subsidies for fuel and
food, is unlikely to announce major fiscal measures to stimulate
growth in the annual budget he will present on March 16.
The RBI will announce the results of its quarterly monetary
policy review the day before the budget is handed down.
India's fiscal deficit is expected to miss the target of 4.6
percent of GDP by March by at least one percentage point.
However, economists say prospects of substantial interest
rate cuts have diminished as global oil prices rise.
RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that the
rise in global oil prices will impact the central bank's
equation on growth and inflation. Policymakers also should not
become too complacent about inflation falling sharply, he said.
Domestic fuel prices could also rise after state elections
wind up next month. The government's oil subsidy bill is set to
top $12 billion in the current fiscal year as it has found it
politically difficult to pass on rising prices to consumers.
India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude oil needs.