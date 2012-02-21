* Higher oil prices pose risk to economy - RBI deputy
* Tight monetary policy affecting investment - finance
minister
* CPI data may eventually replace WPI as main inflation
gauge
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Indian consumer prices
rose 7.65 percent in the year to January, higher than wholesale
inflation for the period but still suggesting price pressures
were moderating, adding weight to views that the central bank
has room to cut interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signaled last month that it
was ready to cut interest rates to stimulate a flagging economy
if there was a sustained decline in inflation.
RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no room for
complacency, however. "...A new risk factor has emerged in the
form of higher oil prices. We have to see how persistant that
is, how long that particular pressure lasts," he told reporters.
The wholesale price index, long India's main
inflation gauge, eased to 6.55 percent over the year to January,
the slowest rise since November 2009, data showed last week.
The new CPI data, released for the first time on Tuesday,
also captures price movements in services, giving policymakers
and economists a better idea of price pressures at the consumer
level. Services account for about 55 percent of India's economy.
Since the WPI largely reflects price pressures
experienced by producers, reliance on it renders monetary policy
less effective in cooling prices at the retail level.
The new index is expected to eventually replace the WPI as
India's main inflation measure since it better captures
demand-side price movements in the economy.
"Initially, the RBI may continue to look at both the WPI and
CPI data for monitoring inflation," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an
economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and
Policy, a New Delhi-based think tank. "But once the robustness
of the CPI is established, it would become a better indicator."
The annual CPI data compiled by the Federal Statistics
Department covers retail prices in food, fuel, clothing, housing
and education across rural and urban India.
The data showed food prices rose a moderate 4.11 percent in
the year to January, while the cost of fuel and electricity rose
13.13 percent. Food comprises almost half of the weighting in
the CPI, while fuel and electricity accounts for less than 10
percent.
"The January consumer price inflation is indicating that
inflation has moderated to a great extent," said Rupa Rege
Nitsure, chief economist at Bank Of Baroda in Mumbai. "But the
global oil price rise has not been passed through completely and
will act as a short-term barrier for RBI's easing process."
ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
Markets showed little reaction to the data.
The RBI is under pressure from politicians and business to
cut rates to spark economic growth, which the government has
said could dip below 7 percent in the fiscal year to end-March.
That would be the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.
"One is likely to wait for more data prints to judge if it
reflects the underlying drivers well," said Radhika Rao, an
economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore. "For now, WPI will still
be more actively watched, especially for policy directions."
The central bank ran a 20-month interest rate tightening
cycle until October to slow down inflation to 7 percent by
March. Economists expect the RBI to cut its main policy rate by
100 basis points in 2012 from the current 8.5 percent.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, who is faced with a
burgeoning deficit as a result of rising subsidies for fuel and
food, is unlikely to announce major fiscal measures to stimulate
growth in the annual budget he will present on March 16.
"A tight monetary policy has impacted investment and
consumption growth through higher cost of credit," Mukherjee
said at an industry event in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The RBI will announce the results of its quarterly monetary
policy review the day before the budget is handed down.
India's fiscal deficit is expected to miss the target of 4.6
percent of GDP by March by at least one percentage point.
However, economists say prospects of substantial interest
rate cuts have diminished as global oil prices rise.
Domestic fuel prices could also rise after state elections
wind up next month. The government's oil subsidy bill is set to
top $12 billion in the current fiscal year as it has found it
politically difficult to pass on rising prices to consumers.
India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude oil needs.