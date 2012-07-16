July 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 7.62 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices provisionally rose 7.55 percent in May. The annual reading for April was upwardly revised to 7.5 percent from 7.23 percent, the government said in the release. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) JUNE May Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 216.4 216.1 +0.1 Food Articles 14.34 209.2 206.3 +1.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 178.2 178.9 -0.4 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 144.8 144.3 +0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)