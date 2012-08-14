Aug 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 7.37 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The annual reading for May remained unchanged at 7.55 percent. June's inflation was provisionally put at 7.25 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) JULY JUNE Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 218.8 216.4 +1.1 Food Articles 14.34 212.2 209.2 +1.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 175.5 178.2 -1.5 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 145.7 144.8 +0.6 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)