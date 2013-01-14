NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 7.18 percent in December, government data showed on Monday. Analysts had expected wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, to rise 7.40 percent on year, faster than an annual rise of 7.24 percent in November.

The Reserve Bank of India had projected December inflation to be around 8 percent in its October policy review.

The reading for October was revised down to 7.32 percent from 7.45 percent earlier.

KEY POINTS:

-----------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) DEC NOV Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 220.0 220.8 -0.36

Food Articles 14.34 212.2 213.2 -0.47

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 188.9 188.8 +0.05

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 148.9 148.0 +0.60

------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in

lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.

------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)