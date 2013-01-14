Hong Kong shares rise to near 2-year high on bullish global equities
June 2 Hong Kong stocks closed the week at a near two-year high, supported by an upbeat mood in global equity markets and continuous money inflows from China.
NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 7.18 percent in December, government data showed on Monday. Analysts had expected wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, to rise 7.40 percent on year, faster than an annual rise of 7.24 percent in November.
The Reserve Bank of India had projected December inflation to be around 8 percent in its October policy review.
The reading for October was revised down to 7.32 percent from 7.45 percent earlier.
KEY POINTS:
-----------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) DEC NOV Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 220.0 220.8 -0.36
Food Articles 14.34 212.2 213.2 -0.47
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 188.9 188.8 +0.05
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 148.9 148.0 +0.60
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan
