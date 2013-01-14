* Adds details, analyst quotes
NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's headline inflation
slowed down to its lowest level in three years, hardening
expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank later
this month to boost an economy that is set to post its slowest
growth in a decade.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main
inflation indicator, rose an annual 7.18 percent in December,
the slowest since December 2009 and lower than 7.4 percent rise
estimated by analysts. Wholesale prices rose 7.24 percent in
November.
The slowdown in the headline number was led by a moderation
in the prices of fuel and manufactured goods. The annual reading
for October was revised down to 7.32 percent from 7.45 percent,
the government said in a release on Monday.
"Based on this data, we expect the RBI (Reserve bank of
India) to cut rates by 25 basis points," said A. Prasanna,
economist at ICICI Securities, Primary Dealership, in Mumbai.
The RBI's next policy review is on Jan. 29, when it is
widely expected to cut the policy repo rate, which
has remained unchanged at 8.0 percent since April 2011, by at
least 25 basis points.
In an anticipation of an interest rate cut, financial
markets rallied after the data. India's 10-year bond yield fell
to its lowest in 29 months, while the rupee strengthened against
the dollar.
The rupee strengthened to as much as 54.61 per
dollar from around 54.70 and was trading at 54.63/64.
The 1-year overnight index swap rate fell
around 2 bps to 7.51 percent, while the 5-year swap rate
fell around 2 bps to 7.17 percent, according to
traders.
Economic growth that once looked poised to hit double-digits
has been stuck below 6 percent for the past three quarters, hurt
by a combination of weak investments and consumer demand.
The slowdown has constrained job opportunities for a bulging
young population, a worry for the Congress-led ruling alliance
as it prepares for a series of state elections and a general
election due in 2014.
It has also buffeted government revenues, swollen the fiscal
deficit and put the country's investment-grade sovereign credit
rating on the line.
This has bolstered calls for a cut in interest rates that
are among the highest of the major economies. The RBI has, thus
far, refused to budge on the interest rates citing high
inflation. But, in December, it signalled a possible reduction
in the rates in the January-March quarter.
