* WPI inflation eases to 7.18 pct, lowest since Dec. 2009
* Core inflation at 4.2 pct in Dec vs 4.5 pct in Nov
* Analysts see RBI cutting interest rates on Jan. 29
* Financial mkts rally on rate cut hopes
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 14 India's headline inflation
slowed to its lowest level in three years, hardening
expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank later
this month to boost an economy that is set to post its slowest
growth in a decade.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main
inflation indicator, rose an annual 7.18 percent in December,
the slowest since December 2009 and below analysts' forecast of
7.4 percent rise in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices rose 7.24
percent in November.
The better-than-expected inflation data left most analysts
debating not whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would cut
interest rates at its policy review on Jan. 29, but by how much.
"The probability of a rate cut in January-end has
increased," Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank in New
Delhi, said. "But the next question is whether it will be 25
basis points or higher."
Following the inflation data, financial markets rallied in
anticipation of an early rate cut. India's 10-year bond yield
fell to its lowest in 29 months. The rupee strengthened against
the dollar, while swap rates fell.
The slowdown in the headline inflation was led by a
moderation in the prices of fuel and manufactured goods. The
annual reading for October was revised down to 7.32 percent from
7.45 percent, the government said in a release on Monday.
And a drop in non-manufacturing inflation, used by the RBI
to gauge demand-driven price pressures, to 4.2 percent in
December from 4.5 percent a month ago further bolstered hopes
for the long-awaited cut.
Last month, amid mounting calls from politicians and
industry for a lower borrowing rates, the RBI signalled a
possible reduction in the January-March quarter.
The policy repo rate has remained unchanged at
8.0 percent since April 2012, putting India's interest rates
among the highest of the major economies.
While a slowdown in the global economy has prompted many
other central banks to support growth through monetary stimulus,
the RBI has hitherto rebuffed calls for lower lending rates
citing high inflation and the size of the fiscal deficit.
Economic growth that once looked poised to hit double-digits
has been stuck below 6 percent for the past three quarters, hurt
by a combination of weak investment and consumer demand.
HIGHER CONSUMER PRICES
The slowdown has constrained job opportunities for a bulging
young population, a worry for the Congress-led ruling alliance
as it prepares for a series of state elections and a general
election due in 2014.
It has also buffeted government revenues, swollen the fiscal
deficit and put the country's investment-grade sovereign credit
rating on the line.
Pilloried previously for his government's inaction as the
economy lost steam, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has launched a
slew of bold measures since late last year.
Still, the economy is showing little signs of an upturn.
Industrial output unexpectedly shrank in November, its fifth
fall in the last eight months, and call for lower interest rates
have grown louder.
Barua and several other economists, however, saw the RBI
opting for caution deciding the scale of any cut, particularly
as consumer prices were less encouraging.
Annual consumer price inflation accelerated to
10.56 percent in December on higher food prices from 9.90
percent a month ago.
Elevated retail inflation, a hike in rail passenger fares
and a possible hike in fuel prices may limit the RBI's room for
maneuver.
In a bid to mend its strained finances, the government last
week hiked railway passenger fares after a gap of nine years and
is studying a proposal to raise heavily subsidised fuel prices.
"We could see inflation below 7 percent by March, but the
caveat is diesel prices," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities, Primary Dealership, in Mumbai.
"At some point, the government has to raise diesel prices,
as well as coal, and electricity prices. So, we see a scope for
a total of 50 basis points cut in rates in January-March and
then we expect a lengthy pause from the RBI."
