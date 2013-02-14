(Adds details, analysts quotes, market reaction)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's headline inflation
rate moderated to its lowest level in more than three years in
January, helped by a slower rise in fuel and manufactured goods
prices, which could give policymakers more leeway to revive a
slowing economy.
Wholesale prices -- India's main inflation gauge -- rose
6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace
since November 2009 and below the 7.0 percent annual rise
predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. Headline inflation
stood at 7.18 percent in December.
"This shows that finally inflation is easing, and fits with
the growth slowdown," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities Primary Securities Dealership in Mumbai.
"I think March inflation will be lower than RBI's (Reserve
Bank of India) projection and that should give RBI the comfort
to cut rates by 25 basis points in March."
Fuel prices rose 7.06 percent in January from a year
earlier, compared with an annual rise of 9.38 percent in
December.
Manufacturing goods inflation dropped to 4.81 percent from
5.04 percent in January. Non-food manufactured inflation - a
barometer for demand-driven price pressures - eased to 4.1
percent during the month from 4.2 percent in December.
C. Rangarajan, the chief economic adviser to Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh, said the January number was "a welcome sign" and
forecast inflation would drop to 6.5 percent by March, with core
inflation stabilizing below 4 percent.
The reading for November was unrevised at 7.24 percent.
India's 10-year government bond yield fell 3
basis points after the data. The 10-year yield was trading at
7.81 percent from its 7.84 percent close on Wednesday.
The one-year OIS swap rate fell 2 basis
points to 7.60 percent.
The RBI had forecast a moderation in headline inflation in
the January-March quarter when it cut interest rates by quarter
percentage points last month. But, it also warned that inflation
would have to ease more than expected, and the current account
deficit would have to come down, to enable the bank to make
further reductions in rates.
India's current account deficit hit an all-time high of 5.4
percent of gross domestic product in the July-September quarter
and is expected to widen further in the subsequent quarter.
The RBI will also be watching Finance Minister P.
Chidamabaram's annual budget statement on Feb 28, to see how the
government intends to reduce a swollen fiscal deficit and boost
economic growth. The central bank regards fiscal consolidation
by the government as a necessary condition for monetary easing.
Asia's third-largest economy has been hamstrung by weak
capital investment and flagging consumer demand. A series of
government policy U-turns and a slowdown in the rate of
implementing key industrial and infrastructure projects have
added to investor gloom.
Economic growth is likely to be just 5 percent in the fiscal
year ending in March, according to a government forecast issued
last week, a sharp fall from the near double-digit growth rates
of the mid-2000s, and the slowest growth in a decade.
The sluggish economy is a major worry for the Congress-led
coalition government as it gears up for a general election due
by May 2014.
Industrial production unexpectedly shrank for a second
straight month in December, casting doubt on the government's
view that the economy is showing signs of recovery. Output has
grown in just three of the last nine months.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Simon Cameron-Moore)