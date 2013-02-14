NEW DELHI, Feb 14 India's annual wholesale price inflation was loweer than expected 6.62 percent in January, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, to rise an annual 7 percent, slower than an annual rise of 7.18 percent in December. The reading for November was unchanged at 7.24 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) JAN DEC Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 221.4 220.0 0.63 Food Articles 14.34 213.8 212.2 0.75 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 189.5 188.9 0.32 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 148.3 148.0 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury)