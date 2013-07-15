(Adds details, analysts comments, market reaction)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, July 15 India's headline inflation
picked up for the first time in four months in June, driven by
higher food prices, adding to the
economic challenges facing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government and reducing the odds of an early national election.
Monday's data comes on the heels of a surprise contraction
in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail
inflation, suggesting that a firm recovery from the worst
downturn in a decade is still far-off.
A global sell-off has made the rupee currency the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. It
hit an all-time low of 61.21 per dollar last week and is down
more than 8 percent against the dollar so far this year.
The currency's relentless fall since mid-May has almost
dashed hopes for an interest rate cut at the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) policy review on July 30 as it has revived
inflationary pressures.
Headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price index
(WPI), quickened to 4.86 percent in June, data
released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
The reading was in line with the 4.90 percent pace estimated
by analysts in a Reuters poll, compared with 4.70 percent in
May.
Non-food manufacturing inflation, which the central bank
monitors to gauge demand-driven price pressures, slowed further
to 2.1 percent in June from 2.4 percent a month ago. April's WPI
reading was revised down to 4.77 percent from 4.89 percent.
"Elections in the backdrop of bad economic data will only
present a bad picture of the government," said D.H. Pai
Panandiker, president at RPG Foundation, a private think-tank in
New Delhi.
"They would rather like the economy to revive little bit
before elections are called. So, I don't see the possibility of
elections before May 2014."
Financial markets cheered the WPI data as it kept alive some
hopes of an interest rate cut on grounds that it was still
within the central bank's perceived comfort level of 5 percent.
The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to
7.58 percent from levels before the announcement.
Swap rates eased, with the one-year swap rate
down 3 basis points to 7.58 percent. The five-year swap rate
fell 3 basis points to 7.57 percent.
But Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank, said the data
is unlikely to force an interest rate cut on July 30.
"There is a strong evidence that the impact of weak rupee is
not yet reflected on manufactured prices because of weak pricing
power," she said after the inflation data.
The RBI left interest rates unchanged last month, after
cutting them at each of its previous three policy reviews,
citing upside inflationary risks from the rupee's slide.
In a major worry for Prime Minister Singh, food inflation
accelerated for the second month in row to 9.74 percent in June
as vegetable and onion prices shot up over 20 percent from the
previous month.
Higher food prices pushed up retail inflation,
to 9.87 percent in June, snapping a three-month easing trend,
government data on Friday showed.
Inflation has been a major factor in the declining
popularity of the Congress party-led government. However, a
sharp moderation in price-pressures in recent months had given
the beleaguered government some hope ahead a string of state
elections this year and a national election due by May 2014.
