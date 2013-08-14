NEW DELHI, Aug 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to 5.79 percent in July, the fastest pace in five months, mainly driven by higher food prices and costlier imports as the rupee fell to a record low, government data showed on Wednesday. July's reading was higher than the 5 percent rate estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index -- India's main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.86 percent in June. The reading for May was revised to 4.58 percent from 4.7 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) July June Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 238.8 232.5 +2.7 Food Articles 14.34 237.7 229.8 +3.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 199.8 194.0 +3.0 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 150.2 149.3 +0.6 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)