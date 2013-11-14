Nov 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, mainly driven by higher fuel and manufactured goods prices, government data showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, had risen 6.46 percent in September. Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September. The WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Oct Sept Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 251.6 251.6 --- Food Articles 14.34 251.4 252.3 -0.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 209.4 207.5 0.9 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.6 151.0 0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)