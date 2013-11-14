India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
Nov 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, mainly driven by higher fuel and manufactured goods prices, government data showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, had risen 6.46 percent in September. Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September. The WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Oct Sept Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 251.6 251.6 --- Food Articles 14.34 251.4 252.3 -0.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 209.4 207.5 0.9 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.6 151.0 0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: