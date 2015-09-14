MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's annual consumer price
inflation eased to 3.66 percent in August,
government data showed on Monday, almost in line with 3.6
percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
July's print was downwardly revised to 3.69 percent from
3.78 percent earlier.
COMMENTARY
RUPA REGE NISTURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCE
HOLDINGS
"The inflation number showed that food prices, which
generally creates seasonal uncertainty, has been well
controlled, so there is no threat to inflation expectations.
"That opens up space for RBI to ease rates, but it may not
have much impact on the real sector through the credit channels
as a large number of banks are unable to cut rates due to huge,
stressed assets.
"While any U.S. Fed rate hike will create short-term
volatility, in my view RBI will give preference to CPI number
than Fed because rate cut will augur well for long-term
investment sentiment."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD
"Inflation is in line with our estimate. Despite vegetable
and pulses inflation being a bit higher, overall inflation is
benign.
"Inflation trajectory will be lower than RBI's estimate. We
expect the average inflation at 5.5 percent versus RBI's 5.8
percent estimate by January 2016. So we expect RBI to cut the
repo rate by 25 basis points in September.
"The risk to this call is if there is severe market
volatility if the US Fed hikes their interest rate this week."
MADHAVI ARORA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"Definitely it's a surprise on the upside, the vegetable
inflation is the biggest surprise for us. It has come out higher
than what data was implying.
"I think the overall food inflation remains benign due to
base effect. Otherwise if you look at service inflation that has
stayed pretty much close to 5 percent, so that way it seems that
except for certain categories, the miscellaneous component seems
to be relatively resilient.
"Food I think will be a worry in coming months because
whatever base effect that was supporting the CPI number will
fade in coming months, and I think vegetable inflation on a
sequential basis will be something to look out for given that we
are already seeing more of a drought-like situation now.
"It's too early to say if it will sustain in the coming
months, but it's a big risk for CPI at this stage. That being
said, we are still looking for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
India.
"Despite the number being a bit of a surprise we will still
see a rate cut in the coming policy, because if the Fed doesn't
move this time round it will be an opportune time for the RBI to
move in the September policy.
INDRANIL PAN, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, IDFC LTD
"Inflation has come higher than street expectation and this
is the last month of favourable base effect on inflation.
"Inflation is expected to inch up from next month and there
is no comfort from vegetable prices. Also, we expect the Fed to
not hike rates in September, which means if RBI cuts rates this
month then it may aggravate the capital outflow situation."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES
"The bigger thing is that soft inflation, and to some extent
a deflationary trend, is continuing. We expect this continue. We
expect a rate cut, if not immediately, by the month-end policy
meet."
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Karen Rebelo, and Himank
Sharma; Compiled by Rafael Nam)