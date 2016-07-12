July 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up to 5.77 percent in June, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation last month to come in at 5.73 percent compared with 5.76 percent in May. Food inflation was 7.79 percent last month, higher than a revised 7.47 percent in May. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) June May Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 136.7 134.0 +2.01 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 123.3 122.7 +0.49 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 132.0 131.4 +0.46 HOUSING 10.07 125.5 126.0 -0.40 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 138.6 137.7 +0.65 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 121.5 120.7 +0.66 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 130.1 128.6 +1.17 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)