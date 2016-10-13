Oct 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.31 percent in September, its lowest level in 13 months, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 4.80 percent last month, compared with 5.05 percent in August. Food inflation was 3.88 percent last month, much slower than 5.91 percent recorded in August. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Sept Aug Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 136.6 137.9 -0.94 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 124.1 123.6 0.40 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 133.8 133.2 0.45 HOUSING 10.07 127.9 127.3 0.47 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 141.0 140.2 0.57 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 122.8 122.1 0.57 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 136.4 138.0 -1.16 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)