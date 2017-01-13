ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.41 percent in December, its lowest level in more than two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 3.57 percent last month, compared with 3.63 percent in November. Food inflation was 1.37 percent last month, lower than a revised 2.03 percent in November. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Dec Nov Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 134.0 136.1 -1.5 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 126.6 125.0 +1.3 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 135.3 135.0 +0.2 HOUSING 10.07 128.5 129.1 -0.5 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 143.1 142.0 +0.8 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 123.9 123.8 +0.08 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 130.4 131.2 -0.61 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma