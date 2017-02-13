Feb 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41 percent in December. Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than 1.37 percent in December. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan Dec Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.0 134.0 -0.7 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 126.9 126.6 +0.2 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 135.6 135.4 +0.1 HOUSING 10.07 129.6 128.5 +0.9 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 143.8 143.1 +0.5 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 124.5 123.9 +0.5 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 130.3 130.4 -0.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)